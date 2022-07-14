Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 664,516 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,516 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,241. The stock has a market cap of $401.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Willis acquired 30,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

