Day & Ennis LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $35.35. 208,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,155. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.