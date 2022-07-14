Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $970,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

BATS ICVT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.71. 350,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71.

