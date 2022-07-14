Day & Ennis LLC Sells 33,585 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,585 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

NYSEARCA IXG traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $62.99. 1,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

