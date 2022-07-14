Day & Ennis LLC Sells 5,465 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.04. 257,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.