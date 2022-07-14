Day & Ennis LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 54,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,070. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

