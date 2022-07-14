DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

DCP stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 181.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 597,753 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 525,054 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 337,227 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

