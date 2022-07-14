Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26), RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE DAL traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,315,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,357,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

