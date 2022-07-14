Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.48

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 175624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Several research analysts have commented on DLX shares. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $896.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Deluxe by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Deluxe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Deluxe by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Deluxe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.