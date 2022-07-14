Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after buying an additional 8,128,229 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,676,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after buying an additional 8,398,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,713,612 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,593,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 111,986 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 52,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,927. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $798.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

