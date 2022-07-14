DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 80.3% in June

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the June 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 110,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DENSO has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.98.
DENSO Company Profile (Get Rating)
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
