DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 80.3% in June

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the June 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 110,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DENSO has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.98.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Research analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

