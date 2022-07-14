Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Target Price to $14.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

RPT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,207. The stock has a market cap of $809.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

