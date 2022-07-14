Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.00

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 94312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DPSGY shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($71.00) to €50.50 ($50.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($75.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($63.20) to €56.70 ($56.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($75.00) to €71.00 ($71.00) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.74.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.