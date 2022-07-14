Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $246,828.35 and approximately $235.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

