Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Devolver Digital stock opened at GBX 62 ($0.74) on Monday. Devolver Digital has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £274.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,033.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.07.
Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
