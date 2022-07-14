Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,295. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $121.81 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average is $141.61.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 422.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.