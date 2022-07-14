Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Cut by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,823,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 605.4% during the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 526,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 451,828 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 30,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,164. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

