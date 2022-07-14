Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 15.0% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 2.23% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $100,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.