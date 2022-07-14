Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Boosted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 15.0% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 2.23% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $100,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,451,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,388,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,036,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

