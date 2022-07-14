Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.19 and last traded at $113.71. Approximately 1,879,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,650,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

