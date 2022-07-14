Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $21.79 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
