Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $21.79 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.