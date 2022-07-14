Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.85. 96,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.34 and a 200 day moving average of $214.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

