Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.11 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.31). Approximately 127,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 210,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.31).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

