DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at UBS Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DD. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of DD traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

