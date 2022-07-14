Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Trading Down 6.5%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.68. Approximately 28,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,313,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DT shares. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 196.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

