E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.82

Several equities analysts have commented on EONGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on E.On from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on E.On from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on E.On from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $33.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that E.On Se will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

