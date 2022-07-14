easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $667.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESYJY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.17) to GBX 805 ($9.57) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.14) to GBX 625 ($7.43) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.38) to GBX 700 ($8.33) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.05) to GBX 450 ($5.35) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.51) to GBX 700 ($8.33) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,103. easyJet has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

