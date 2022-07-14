Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,674. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average is $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

