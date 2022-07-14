Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Lowered to $156.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $178.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Eaton stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,674. Eaton has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 230,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 47,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

