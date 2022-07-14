EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Update

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 390.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,008,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EHVVF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. EHAVE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Get EHAVE alerts:

EHAVE Company Profile (Get Rating)

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical psychedelics and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHAVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.