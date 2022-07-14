Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Down 86.4% in June

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE ELAT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,399. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.
