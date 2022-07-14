Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded Electricité de France from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.11 on Monday. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

