ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Down 1.1%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.45. 1,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.