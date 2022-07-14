Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,239 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $174.57. 12,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,921. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.29.

