Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,263. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

