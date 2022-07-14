Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.24.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RNG traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 36,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $110.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

