Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,804 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.16. 19,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,195. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

