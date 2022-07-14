Energi Tops 1-Day Volume of $176,435.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $23.61 million and $176,435.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00092503 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016520 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00261035 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 54,404,463 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

