EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Given New GBX 42 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

ENQ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 40 ($0.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

EnQuest stock traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 21.65 ($0.26). 7,349,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,841. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.55. The firm has a market cap of £408.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.28.

In other EnQuest news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 716,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £186,370.34 ($221,658.35).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

