EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $62.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Shares of EQT traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.96. 104,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,820. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

