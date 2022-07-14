Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.99

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 333529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

