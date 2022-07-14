Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in June

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($36.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 99,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.