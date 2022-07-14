Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires 2,959 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Miller Industries worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 14.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 73,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 118,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.16. 116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.19. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $215.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

