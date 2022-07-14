Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 210,976 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,671,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 337,902 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 651,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.03. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

