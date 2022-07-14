Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 777,440 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,878,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1,299.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 191,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 4,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,113. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $315.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMTV. StockNews.com cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,415,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,259.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 29,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $116,486.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,070,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,221,465.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 404,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,773. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

