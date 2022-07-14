Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 507,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 93,399 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 47,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.90. 10,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $213.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $110,336.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $49,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $631,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

