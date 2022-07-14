Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 359 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

