Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

EB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 13,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $999.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.73.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

