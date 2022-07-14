Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.34

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 18.34 and last traded at 18.50, with a volume of 8319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 19.86.

EE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 32.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excelerate Energy stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

