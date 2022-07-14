Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ CATH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.32. 320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

